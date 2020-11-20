James Wiseman, Nico Mannion Introduced to Dub Nation

Less than 24 hours after having their names called as 2020 draft picks by the Golden State Warriors, James Wiseman and Nico Mannion, the newest members of the team, were introduced to Dub Nation outside of Chase Center.

But now in the Bay Area, Wiseman said he is feeling comfortable with his new home: “Just coming out here and just witnessing the great atmosphere and the great environment. I fell in love with it as soon as I walked in the door.”

“I can't wait to play,” the center form the University of Memphis continued, “I can't wait to work and I can't wait to have fun with my teammates.”

Mannion, a guard from the University of Arizona, echoed a similar sentiment: “As soon as we got drafted, figuring out when we're going to get out here to San Francisco and get started. Everything's happened so fast but it's starting to settle in finally.”

“And it's a great feeling,” he finished.

“They’re young, both of them,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers of the two 19-year-olds as he replied to the team’s color commentator Bob Fitzgerald, “but they’re in a man’s world now and they’re going to have to grow up.”

“What I see in them… I see a seriousness, Bob. A seriousness and maturity about the game. They’re coming to go to work. We’re going to need them,” continued Myers.

Justinian Jessup, the third draftee and 51st overall pick, was not on hand for the event as he is under contract to play in Australia with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League (NBL).

Wiseman, Mannion and the rest of the Dubs will have just a few weeks to get their work in as the NBA season is set to tip off on Dec. 22.