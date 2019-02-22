We Believe Legends Return to Warriors Ground

While the Dubs have seen three championship wins over the last four years, there was once a period of time where a playoff run seemed like a stretch of the imagination. But back in 2007, the Warriors of the ‘We Believe’ era captivated the Bay Area and beyond, unexpectedly claiming the final Western Conference playoff spot and defeating a one-seed in the first round.

The team won 16 of their last 21 regular season games, earning their first postseason berth since 1994. In the first round of playoffs, the Warriors upset the top-seeded Mavericks with a Game 6 victory at Oracle Arena and became the first eight-seed to defeat a one-seed in a best-of-seven playoff series. Jason Richardson, Stephen Jackson, and Coach Don Nelson were all members of the 2007 Warriors that helped to end the franchise’s 13-year playoff drought in legendary fashion.

As the Warriors celebrate 47 seasons at Oracle Arena, the organization is shining a light on each era of the last five decades. And on Thursday, Jason Richardson, Stephen Jackson, and Coach Don Nelson made their way back to Warriors Ground, reuniting at Oracle Arena, a place they all once called home.

“It just feels good to come back and be a part of the last year (at Oracle Arena),” Jackson said.

Prior to tipoff Steve Kerr credited Don Nelson’s coaching style, sharing “Nellie was ahead of his time…he didn’t get a whole lot of credit for the revolution that’s going on now.”

Nelson’s outside-shooting offense and isolated defensive plays bred satisfying outcomes in the 2007 postseason.

Mutually, Don Nelson shared his praise for the current Warriors squad, revealing, “The Warriors are playing now the way I’ve always wanted to play…I love the way they play and I wish I could coach them as good as Steve does.”

On Thursday evening, Dub Nation paid homage to the ‘We Believe’ era of Warriors’ history, recognizing the electrifying energy and determination of the 2006-07 team. Two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and the franchise’s leading 3-point shooter, until the arrival of Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Jason Richardson reflected on the reunification stating, “every time we get together, it’s just a special moment.”

As the Warriors complete their final season at Oracle Arena, the Dubs will continue to pay tribute to Golden State’s celebrated history.