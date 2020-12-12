Warriors at Work: “I’m Really Excited"



The Dubs concluded their final day of Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, on Friday, with the team making a quick turnaround to the first preseason game of the 2020-21 season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Though the Warriors have put in work throughout the week, Saturday’s exhibition game will be the first time the full-squad will play a game since March.

“We probably will be a little rusty,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared, “I’m really excited for this team’s possibility for growth and improvement…I’m excited to see how this team comes together over the course of the year. That’s one of the most fun things to do as a coach and even as a fan, is to watch a team develop and grow.”

As an eight-time NBA champion, Kerr understands the importance of methodic conditioning, particularly as Saturday’s game will be the only chance the Dubs will have to play at Chase Center before the team’s 2020-21 season home opener in January. “It’s important that we balance their need to bump their minutes up with the safety of how quickly we can do that given that they’ve had so much time off,” he shared.

The players are eager to begin NBA play and and compete as a team with Eric Paschall simply stating, “Feels good, can’t wait to get back out there.”

The second-year forward expressed a sense of preparedness as he looks ahead to this next season, sharing his observations of the Dubs’ rooks, “They bring great energy, they play hard, and are definitely willing to learn and that’s one thing I love from young guys.”

After a week of hard work, the Warriors wrap up training camp and pivot to their first preseason matchup of the 2020-21 season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 5:30 p.m on NBC Sports Bay Area.