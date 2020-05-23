Warriors Archive: Klay Thompson Sets Dubs Record for Threes in a Half

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues with a look back at NBA record-breaking performance against the Spurs in San Antonio on May 8, 2013. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Klay Thompson came out firing in San Antonio. He made five treys in the second quarter en route to a then-playoff career high of 34 points, and that effort led to a 100-91 win that tied the 2013 Western Conference Semifinals at 1-1, while also marking the Warriors’ first win in San Antonio since 1997.