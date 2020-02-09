Honoring Kobe Bryant on Warriors Ground

The Warriors returned home on Saturday for their first game at Chase Center since the passing of Kobe Bryant, dedicating the evening to the late NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, who with seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Lakers, Head Coach Steve Kerr shared, “It will be very emotional tonight for all of us to honor Kobe. Our first home game back and it will feel strange and we are still grieving. It’s amazing the sense of loss even for those of us that didn’t know him very well. Everything just feels hollow. We grieve for Kobe and Gianna and the other families all involved. It’s something that’s not going to get any easier right away.”

Illuminated in purple and gold lights, the Chase Center plaza was buzzing with fans who couldn’t keep their eyes off the powerful graphics displayed on the arena’s outdoor video board in memorial of Bryant and the other victims involved in the tragedy.

Upon arriving at their seats, fans received Bryant tribute t-shirts, printed with Kobe and Gigi’s respective uniform numbers, along with nine stars below in honor of the nine victims lost in the crash.

Warriors players also participated in the evening’s tribute, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green sporting game night t-shirts while Stephen Curry wore a special edition purple and gold Bryant jersey.

8 ⚈ 24 ⚈ 2 pic.twitter.com/2xvE0EoIh7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2020

The game began with a 24-second moment of silence accompanied by nine beams of light projected on the court, intended to represent the lives of the nine victims lost in the tragedy.

Tonight’s game starts with a 24-second moment of silence and nine beams of light on the court to honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan. pic.twitter.com/hSQx92r4ti — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) February 9, 2020

The Warriors continued to honor Bryant with an inspiring tribute video, centered on the five-time NBA champion’s relentless determination and spirited pursuit of greatness.

Tonight we honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/CUltuUz4Vx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2020

The recognition continued throughout the evening, with proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle going towards the MambaOnThree Fund, arranged to honor and support the loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy. Furthermore, during halftime, the Glad Tiding International Mass Choir sang a harmonic tune in celebration of the NBA legend’s life.

It was a sentimental evening on Warriors Ground as Dub Nation paid homage to the late Kobe Bryant, who made an everlasting impact on the league over the course of his 20 year-career and will forever be remembered by the NBA community and beyond.