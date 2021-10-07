Warriors Honor Draymond Green in Pregame Ceremony

Prior to the game, Draymond Green was recognized in front of the home crowd for his efforts on the gold medal winning USA Men’s Basketball Team at this past summer. Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Warriors legend and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin presented Draymond Green with his gold medal to a rousing ovation at Chase Center. Green averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds this past summer in Tokyo, becoming just the fifth player in basketball history to have three NBA Championships and two Olympic gold medals, joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in that exclusive club.





We’ve got Dream Team member Chris Mullin in the building to honor @Money23Green for his gold medal win from the Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/lMr8Lw2tOZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2021