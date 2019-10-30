Warriors Upcoming Homestand: What To Look Forward To

The Dubs are slated for four straight home games in a span of six days, giving fans an opportunity to score some spooky steals on home court.

Suns, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers — oh my! The Dubs are slated for four straight home games in a span of six days, giving fans an opportunity to score some spooky steals on home court. Experience the first extended homestand at Chase Center with a limited-time offer from now until 10 p.m on Thursday, October 31, and enjoy no ticket fees on all Warriors home games through November 27th. Plus, Dub Nation can save 20 percent on select merchandise from Warriors Shop using an exclusive offer code. As you look forward to the Dubs’ upcoming homestand, read up on the bobblehead giveaways, special guest appearances and more that will be going on at Chase Center over the next week.

1. Stephen Curry Bobblehead Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente

The first 10,000 fans in attendance of Wednesday’s Warriors-Suns game will receive a special Stephen Curry Popcorn Edition Bobblehead, marking the first-ever bobblehead giveaway at Chase Center. Hear Stephen Curry embrace his popcorn addiction and share his thoughts on the creative memorabilia.

2. Celebrate the first-ever LGBTQ Night at Chase Center

The Warriors will celebrate the first-ever LGBQT night at Chase Center on Wednesday with a series of special events and performances, including a postgame panel, presented by Accenture, featuring Warriors President Rick Welts and one of the “most powerful couples in sports,” Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird.

3. Women Ball Too

Several members of the U.S. Women's Basketball Team will be gracing Warriors Ground on Friday including three-time WNBA champions Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

4. Flashback Friday: Dubs Debut Classic Edition Jersey

The Dubs will debut the San Francisco Classic Edition jerseys for the 2019-20 season for Friday’s game against the Spurs. Designed to reflect the Warriors’ original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team’s arrival to San Francisco from Philadelphia in 1962, the Dubs’ throwback uniforms will compliment a new-look logo on the court.

5. Authentic Fan Friday

Are you an authentic fan? Get to Chase Center early on Friday, as the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a collector’s edition cheer card, courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area.

6. Say Hello to David Lee!

Back in 2012, at a press conference held at the mouth of the Bay Bridge, the Warriors announced their move to San Francisco. Mayor Ed Lee and former NBA Commissioner David Stern were in attendance as well as former Warriors forward David Lee. Lee was there at the official beginning of the journey to San Francisco and was a key part of the franchise’s transformation to this golden era of Warriors basketball, so it is a fitting tribute that he will be welcomed back on Warriors Ground. The two-time NBA All-Star and former Warrior will be there when the Spurs come to Chase Center.

7. Filipino Heritage Night, presented by Cache Creek on Saturday

Saturday’s game against the Hornets is the first of two Filipino Heritage Nights this season at Chase Center. Included with a special event ticket is a Filipino Heritage Night T-Shirt Giveaway and fans can redeem the item from 4 p.m. to the end of halftime (Note: must have special event voucher to receive giveaway item). Additionally, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit local Filipino community partners. Bantay Bata Voices will sing the National Anthem, STEDA will be there for a pre-game cultural performance, and Philippines-born State Assemblyman Rob Bonta is expected to be in attendance at the game.

8. Debut of ‘The Bay’ Jerseys on Saturday

The Statement Edition uniform features the team’s new The Bay logo, which portrays a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking water accompanied by an overhead fog, a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. The Warriors have played full seasons in each of The Bay’s three major cities: Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose. Don’t miss your first look at these special new jerseys!

9. Early Entry Recommended on Saturday

Getting to Chase Center early is a must, especially this Saturday for Chase Cardholders. Arena doors will open at 4 p.m. for most ticket holders, but Chase Card holders can get early access and enter at 3:30 p.m. If you want a head start at official Warriors merchandise or an early taste at one of the eateries, bring your Chase card to Saturday’s game!

10. A Rematch of 2019 Western Conference Finals

On Monday, the Warriors face the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time since the 2019 Western Conference Finals. It will be an exciting evening of backcourt action as Stephen Curry and D’Angelo Russell matchup against Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for a Monday night showdown.