Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive memorable matchups in franchise history, including some playoff games from “We Believe” season on the Warriors Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, May 2 | 6 p.m. | NBA TV

2017 NBA Finals: Game 3 vs. CLE - June 8, 2017 | Warriors Remain Undefeated in Postseason Play



The Warriors’ 11-0 run in the final frame resulted in a 118-113 Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers and moved the Dubs within one win of another NBA title. Kevin Durant’s dagger three over LeBron James with 45.3 seconds left forged a lead the Dubs would never relinquish as they moved within one win of the 2017 NBA Championship.

Saturday, May 2 | 8 p.m. | NBA TV

2017 NBA Finals: Game 5 - June 12, 2017 | Warriors Clinch Second NBA Title in Three Years



The Finals returned to Bay Area for Game 5 where the Warriors clinched a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and became the 2017 NBA Champions, claiming their second NBA title in three years. Kevin Durant was awarded with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Trophy, averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Saturday, May 2 | 10 p.m. | NBA TV

2016-17 NBA Champions: Golden State Warriors



Watch the 2016-17 Warriors’ championship chase as they bring the Larry O’Brian Trophy back to the Bay Area for the second time in three years.

Sunday, May 3 | 3 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. BOS - Dec. 11, 2015 | Warriors Win in Double OT Thriller



The Warriors outlasted the Boston Celtics in a 124-119 double overtime triller, extending the Dubs’ to a 24-0 undefeated start, the best start to a season in professional sports history. Though it was a tough shooting night, the Dubs made the plays when they mattered most, shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final overtime period.

Sunday, May 3 | 7 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. OKC - February 27, 2016 | 30 From Beyond 30



Steph gonna Steph. In an overtime battle, Stephen Curry drained a three-pointer from well beyond 30 feet with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Dubs a 121-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry finished the night with 46 points, with his winning shot marking his 12th trey of the night.

Sunday, May 3 | 11:30 a.m. | NBA TV

2015-16 Golden State Warriors | Warriors Finish with Best-Ever Regular Season Record



Look back and relive the 2015-16 Warriors historic season as they finish with a best-ever 73-9 regular season record, considered to be one of the greatest regular season records in professional sports history.

Sunday, May 3 | 12 p.m. | NBA TV

Monday, May 4 | 11 a.m. | NBA TV

2016 Western Conference Finals: Game 6 vs. OKC - May 28, 2016 | Game 6 Klay Leads Warriors Comeback



"Steph told me before I went out in the fourth, `This is your time. You know, put on a show out there and have fun.' I took those words to heart,” Klay Thompson shared following his 41-point performance, which included a playoff-record 11 three-pointers in the Warriors’ 108-101 comeback win over Oklahoma City, forcing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Monday, May 4 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 3 vs. DAL - April 27, 2007 | Playoffs Return to Oracle Arena after 13 Yearsr



Roaring support from Dub Nation earned Oracle Arena the nickname of Roaracle, and the Warriors rode that momentum to a 109-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for the first Warriors home playoff win in 15 years. Baron Davis knocked down a halfcourt buzzer beater going into halftime and Jason Richardson shot 12-for-19 from the floor in a 30-point night as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead.

Wednesday, May 6 | 7 p.m | Warriors Facebook

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 4 vs. DAL - April 29, 2007 | Warriors Protect Home Court



The Dubs cranked out a 103-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4, gaining a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded team. Baron Davis led the Dubs with a team-high 33 points, recording five points and two key assists in the final minutes of the matchup and Matt Barnes knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds left that put the Dubs up by five.

Thursday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | NBATV

2016 Western Conference Semifinals: Game 4 vs. POR | Curry Sets NBA-Record in OT



Friday, May 8 | 7 p.m | Warriors Facebook

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 6 vs. DAL - May 3, 2007 | Warriors Make NBA History with Series Victory



It was quite a celebration on Warriors Ground as the Dubs clinched a 111-86 Game 6 series win over the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks, becoming the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven playoff series. Stephen Jackson spearheaded the Warriors win with a playoff career-high 33 points, hitting four treys during the Dubs’ pivotal 24-3 third quarter run.

Saturday, May 9 | 7 p.m | Warriors Facebook

2007 Western Conference Semifinals: Game 3 vs. UTA | Baron Davis’ Iconic Slam



It was a dunk for the ages. Baron Davis put on a theatrical 32-point performance that included outside jumpers, crafty passes and, of course, an iconic dunk over Utah’s Andrei Kirilenko that lives on as one of the most celebrated playoff slams in NBA history. The 125-105 Warriors triumph was the team’s lone victory in the series, but the legend of Davis’ dunk lives on as a signature moment in franchise history. "That would have to be the greatest dunk I've ever seen with my eyes in person,” two-time NBA dunk champion Jason Richardson shared on his teammate’s epic throwdown.