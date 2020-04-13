Warriors Classics: Game 1 of the 2017 Finals

Warriors Classics: 2017 Finals, Game 1 - 6/1/17

Re-Air: 8 p.m. tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors were back in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year, and for a record-breaking third consecutive time they were facing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the title.

It was a highly anticipated rematch as the Warriors, who defeated Cleveland in 2015 for the NBA Championship, were upset by the Cavaliers after the Warriors held a 3-1 series lead in 2016.

But this year, the Dubs returned the Finals with the addition of former MVP Kevin Durant, who had signed with the club in the weeks following the Warriors’ loss to the Cavs in 2016.

The Warriors were undefeated through the first three rounds of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, but could they keep up the momentum against their rivals from the Eastern Conference? Would the presence of Durant be enough to tip the scales in the Dubs’ favor to take the rubber-match between these two teams?

If Game 1 of the 2017 Finals was any indication, it was going to be one electric series.

It started as a tightly contested first half, but Andre Iguodala ended it with a bang with a three-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Dubs a 60-52 lead at the half and appropriately signifying what was to come.

The Warriors poured on the points when they entered the third quarter as Curry, Durant, and Zaza Pachulia fueled a 13-0 run over the first four minutes of the frame. The 21-point lead the squad generated would prove to be insurmountable for the Cavaliers, despite a 28-point, 15-rebound, eight-assist effort from LeBron James

When all was said and done, the Warriors captured Game 1 of the 2017 Finals 113-91 on their home court in Oakland. The win was their 13th straight in the playoffs, tying the Los Angeles Lakers from 1988 and 1989 in the record books for the longest postseason winning streak in NBA history.

Kevin Durant was a force throughout, leading all scorers with 38 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. Stephen Curry sank six three-pointers on his way to a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists.

It was an emotional night as the Warriors took their first step to eventually claiming their second title in three years and Dub Nation saw the return of Steve Kerr as the Dubs head coach while rehabbing from a lingering back issue. Take a listen to the sounds of the night with the latest Warriors Sound Podcast.