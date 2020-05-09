Warriors Archive: 2007 NBA Playoffs | Game 3 - Warriors vs. Jazz - May 11, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, returns with Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Utah Jazz. The matchup will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

It was a dunk for the ages. Baron Davis put on a theatrical 32-point performance that included outside jumpers, crafty passes and, of course, an iconic dunk over Utah’s Andrei Kirilenko that lives on as one of the most celebrated playoff slams in NBA history. The 125-105 Warriors triumph was the team’s lone victory in the series, but the legend of Davis’ dunk lives on as a signature moment in franchise history. "That would have to be the greatest dunk I've ever seen with my eyes in person,” two-time NBA dunk champion Jason Richardson shared on his teammate’s epic throwdown.