Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Suns - March 29, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, continues on Wednesday night for the classic Warriors’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns from Mar. 29, 2007. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Dubs had a strong offensive outing from the start, using a 45-point first quarter to propel them to a 124-119 victory over a Phoenix Suns that finished with 61 wins that season. Jason Richardson scored a game-high 36 points in the victory, hitting a then-franchise record of eight 3-pointers to improve the Dubs to 34-39 on the season.