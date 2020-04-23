Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - Feb. 21, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, returns on Friday night for the classic Warriors’ matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies from Feb. 21, 2007. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Though Memphis’ Mike Miller put on a shooting display from beyond the arc, it was not enough to overcome a gritty Warriors effort in a 118-115 Dubs overtime victory over the Grizzlies. Stephen Jackson led the Dubs in scoring with 26 points, Jason Richardson made his return from a 22-game absence with 19 points and Monta Ellis came through in overtime, scoring nine of his 22 points in the extra frame.