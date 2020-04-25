Warriors Archive: Warriors at Pistons - Mar. 5, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, continues on Saturday night for the classic Warriors’ matchup against the Detroit Pistons from Mar. 5, 2007. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

"It's good to have Baron and Jackson back. They are my two best defenders, so having them on the floor working together is a delight to see,” former Warriors coach Don Nelson shared as Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson made their respective returns from injury in the 111-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Jason Richardson scored a team-high 29 points in the feat, tipping off a 16-5 season-ending run that resulted in the team’s first playoff berth in 13 years.