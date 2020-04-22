Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch ‘We Believe’

The 2006-07 We Believe run is a celebrated time in Warriors franchise history, as the underrated Dubs relentlessly chased, and celebrated, playoff history. The We Believe team achieved an unimaginable run just to get to the postseason, ending a 13-year playoff drought, and they continued that journey with a 4-2 first round playoff series victory over the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the first eight-seed to defeat a one-seed in a best-of-seven playoff series.

Premiering tonight at 7 p.m. (PDT) on facebook.com/warriors, Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, will stream 11 iconic games from the We Believe era, premiering at 7 p.m. on each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday over the next few weeks. As you prepare to relive the We Believe movement, brush up on each of the matchups because, everyone likes a good underdog story.

Wednesday, April 22 | 7 p.m.

GSW vs. NJN - Jan. 24, 2007; Monta Ellis Beats the Buzzer



The Warriors used a 17-5 run to rally from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes of the matchup to earn a 110-109 win over the New Jersey Nets. Monta Ellis, recipient of that season’s Most Improved Player award, capped the comeback with a buzzer-beating, game-winning jumper.

Friday, April 24 | 7 p.m.

GSW vs. MEM - Feb. 21, 2007 | Warriors Win Overtime Thriller



Though Memphis’ Mike Miller put on a shooting display from beyond the arc, it was not enough to overcome a gritty Warriors effort in a 118-115 Dubs overtime victory over the Grizzlies. Stephen Jackson led the Dubs in scoring with 26 points, Jason Richardson made his return from a 22-game absence with 19 points and Monta Ellis came through in overtime, scoring nine of his 22 points in the extra frame.

Saturday, April 25 | 7 p.m.

GSW at DET - March 5, 2007 | Dubs Beat First Place Pistons to Begin 16-5 Season-Ending Run



"It's good to have Baron and Jackson back. They are my two best defenders, so having them on the floor working together is a delight to see,” former Warriors coach Don Nelson shared as Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson made their respective returns from injury in the 111-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Jason Richardson scored a team-high 29 points in the feat, tipping off a 16-5 season-ending run that resulted in the team’s first playoff berth in 13 years.

Monday, April 27 | 7 p.m.

GSW at SEA - March 17, 2007 | Baron Davis Drains Game-Winner



With just 2.3 seconds left in regulation, Baron Davis drained a game-winning jumper, yielding a 99-98 Warriors win over the Seattle SuperSonics on March 17, 2007. Davis’ clutch play capped the guard’s 19-point performance, and the victory moved the Warriors one-half game ahead of the Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Wednesday, April 29 | 7 p.m.

GSW vs. PHX - March 29, 2007 | Jason Richardson Sets Franchise 3-Pointer Record



The Dubs had a strong offensive outing from the start, using a 45-point first quarter to propel them to a 124-119 victory over a Phoenix Suns that finished with 61 wins that season. Jason Richardson scored a game-high 36 points in the victory, hitting a then-franchise record of eight 3-pointers to improve the Dubs to 34-39 on the season.

Friday, May 1 | 7 p.m.

GSW at POR - April 18, 2007 | Warriors Clinch First Playoff Berth in 13 Years



It came down to the last game of the season, but the Warriors ended a 13-year playoff drought and secured the West’s eighth and final postseason spot. The 120-98 win in Portland was the ninth win in the last 10 games of the season, and it put the Warriors at 42-40, marking their first winning season since 1993-94. "To all our fans back home, the curse is over,” Baron Davis said following his regular season ending triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists). “Now we can come in and play the underdog in the playoffs.”

Saturday, May 2 | 7 p.m.

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 1 at DAL - April 22, 2007 | Warriors Win on the Road



Making their first postseason appearance since 1994, the Warriors’ small-ball lineup secured a 97-85 Game 1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Baron Davis led the Dubs with a team-high 33 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, scoring 19 of his 33 points in the third frame.

Monday, May 4 | 7 p.m.

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 3 vs. DAL - April 27, 2007 | Playoffs Return to Oracle Arena after 13 Years



Roaring support from Dub Nation earned Oracle Arena the nickname of Roaracle, and the Warriors rode that momentum to a 109-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks for the first Warriors home playoff win in 15 years. Baron Davis knocked down a halfcourt buzzer beater going into halftime and Jason Richardson shot 12-for-19 from the floor in a 30-point night as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead.

Wednesday, May 6 | 7 p.m.

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 4 vs. DAL - April 29, 2007 | Warriors Protect Home Court



The Dubs cranked out a 103-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4, gaining a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded team. Baron Davis led the Dubs with a team-high 33 points, recording five points and two key assists in the final minutes of the matchup and Matt Barnes knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds left that put the Dubs up by five.

Friday, May 8 | 7 p.m.

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 6 vs. DAL - May 3, 2007 | Warriors Make NBA History with Series Victory



It was quite a celebration on Warriors Ground as the Dubs clinched a 111-86 Game 6 series win over the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks, becoming the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven playoff series. Stephen Jackson spearheaded the Warriors win with a playoff career-high 33 points, hitting four treys during the Dubs’ pivotal 24-3 third quarter run.

Saturday, May 9 | 7 p.m.

2007 Western Conference Semifinals: Game 3 vs. UTA | Baron Davis’ Iconic Slam



It was a dunk for the ages. Baron Davis put on a theatrical 32-point performance that included outside jumpers, crafty passes and, of course, an iconic dunk over Utah’s Andrei Kirilenko that lives on as one of the most celebrated playoff slams in NBA history. The 125-105 Warriors triumph was the team’s lone victory in the series, but the legend of Davis’ dunk lives on as a signature moment in franchise history. "That would have to be the greatest dunk I've ever seen with my eyes in person,” two-time NBA dunk champion Jason Richardson shared on his teammate’s epic throwdown.