Green With a Triple-Double in Title Clincher

The Making of a Champion continues Friday night with a look back at Draymond Green's first career playoff triple-double in the Dubs' title clincher against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ABOUT THE GAME

Draymond Green could not have picked a better time for his first career playoff triple-double. It had been 40 years since the Golden State Warriors last won the NBA Championship, and it was in Game 6 of the 2015 Finals when Green posted a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help lead the squad to victory. Four of those assists came in the final quarter as he led the charge to hold off a final push by the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the game, Green said “I'm sitting here, NBA champion… They can never take this away from me.”

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye caught up with John Michael, television voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, to discuss how this series acted as a prelude to the Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry over four meetings in the NBA Finals, and how Green played an integral part in the Dubs' team dynamic.