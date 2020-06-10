Warriors Archive: Green Leads Warriors Past Clippers

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Thursday night with a look back at a big night from Draymond Green. Though he was in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year, Green would end up leading the Warriors in scoring in a homecourt win over the Clippers. The matchup will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Two candidates for the 2015 Defensive Player of the Year took to the floor in Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan, but in a curious turn of events Green had himself a big night on the offensive side of the ball. The Dubs’ forward led the team with 23 points and six assists, while also tying Klay Thompson for a team-high three three-pointers made. Though Head Coach Steve Kerr had been fielding questions regarding Green’s push for the award, Kerr complimented his versatility that day more than anything: "He can coach the team, too.”

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye caught up voice of the Los Angeles Clippers Brian Sieman to discuss how Green's versatility has played a key in his NBA success while also causing matchup problems for the Clippers during their "Lob City" era. Hear the conversation on these topics and more below.