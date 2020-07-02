Warriors Archive: Dubs First Team to Beat Spurs at Home to Claim 72nd Win

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues Thursday night with a look back at the Dubs' 72nd victory of the 2015-16 season, and a critical one against their Western Conference rivals in the San Antonio Spurs. The matchup, originally aired on April 9, 2016, was shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Immediately following their win in Memphis, the Warriors would have to face the San Antonio Spurs to complete a road back-to-back. No team had defeated the Spurs at home in 2015-16, and the Warriors had not won a regular season gamein San Antonio in 19 years. That all changed with the Dubs’ 92-86 win that night, led by a Curry 37-point outburst.