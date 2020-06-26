Warriors Archive: Dubs Down Mavs in Record-Breaking Splash-fest

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues on Monday with a look back at another historic night on Warriors Ground when the Dubs and visiting Dallas Mavericks exchanged three-pointers in record-breaking fashion. The matchup, originally aired on Mar. 25, 2016, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye’s pick for his favorite game of the season, the Dubs and Mavericks exchanged three-pointers to combine for a then-record 39 treys made between the two. Thompson held off a resurgent Dallas squad with four treys in the fourth quarter to cap a 40-point night for the Warriors’ 65th win of the season, matching their win total from the 2014-15 season.