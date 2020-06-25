Warriors Archive: Dubs Set NBA Record for Consecutive Home Wins

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues on Friday with a look back at a historic night on Warriors Ground when the Dubs set a new NBA mark for consecutive games won at home. The matchup, originally aired on Mar. 7, 2016, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

It was a night of firsts in the NBA. Curry splashed his way to a 41-point night with seven treys made, which made him the first person in the record books to eclipse 300 three-pointers made in a season. His outburst led the Dubs to a 119-113 victory over the Orlando Magic for the Dubs’ 45th consecutive home win, also setting a new NBA record.