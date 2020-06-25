Warriors Archive: Curry Splashes His Way into Record Books

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues on Thursday with a look back at a historic night when Stephen Curry made his way into the record books with two major accomplishments. The matchup, originally aired on Feb. 27, 2016, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 46 points, including a game-winning 37-foot three-pointer in the final second of overtime to clinch the comeback victory. His 12 three-pointers on the night pushed his total to 288 treys on the season, breaking his own single-season record of 286 set the year before.