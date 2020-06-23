Warriors Archive: Coach Kerr Returns and Steph Stephs

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues on Tuesday night with a look back at another overtime battle from the 2015-16 season, this time between the Dubs and the Indiana Pacers. The matchup, originally aired on Jan. 22, 2016, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

After missing much of the season due to medical issues, Head Coach Steve Kerr made his season debut on the sidelines in the 122-110 win over the Indiana Pacers. Stephen Curry tallied a triple-double, finishing with 39 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The reigning MVP hit two half-court shots during the matchup; one at the end of the first, just after the buzzer, and the other 48-footer at halftime. Curry’s celebrations continued throughout the evening as he became the first player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in four straight seasons.