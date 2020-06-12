Warriors Archive: Warriors Win Season Opener

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle will begin on Monday and take a look back at the Warriors extraordinary 73-9 record season. The series premiere on June 15 will highlight the team’s season opener vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on October 27, 2015, when the Warriors received their 2014-15 NBA Championship rings in a ceremony prior to a 111-95 victory over the Pelicans. The matchup will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Following a celebratory pregame championship ring ceremony, the Warriors earned a 111-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and tipped off one of the most memorable season starts in NBA history. Stephen Curry had a hot hand from the start, hitting seven of his first nine shots, with four 3-pointers, for 24 first-quarter points. Curry finished with 40 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the season opener.