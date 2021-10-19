Warriors 75th Anniversary Season

The Golden State Warriors are one of only three franchises in the NBA that can claim to have been around for the entirety of the league’s history. And, with the league and team’s 75th anniversary season beginning, there’s no better time to look back at how far the franchise has come. To celebrate the Warriors’ 75th anniversary, the Warriors have launched the @warriors75th Instagram account, which will pay homage to the franchise’s illustrious history all season long.

Through 75 years of Philadelphia, San Francisco and Golden State Warriors basketball, there has been no shortage of compelling stories and iconic characters. In Dub Nation, even many of the Warriors who didn’t become household names have remarkable tales worth sharing. Take Eddie Gottlieb for example, Gottlieb was the first general manager and coach of the Philadelphia Warriors, and recruited the initial team that would ultimately win the NBA’s inaugural championship. He also was the NBA’s lone schedule maker until the 1970’s, writing the league’s schedule by hand. While fans of the 1970’s Warriors will certainly remember Clifford Ray, they may not know the story of how he once saved Dr. Spock, a dolphin whom Mr. Ray saved after unlodging a metal bolt from its throat.

These stories, as well as the ones of Stephen Curry, a lightly recruited kid who has gone on to be a two-time MVP and three-time NBA Champion, and Wilt Chamberlain, a big man far before his time who revolutionized the game, will be told on @warriors75th. Anniversaries, milestones, game matchups, and statistical in-game occurrences will guide the content for the account, using the Warriors’ vast archive of rarely and never-before-seen photos and videos.