Top 10 Moments From the Warriors 2022 Championship Parade

Absolute excitement filled the Bay Area on Monday as the Warriors took to Market Street in San Francisco to celebrate the 2022 NBA Championship Parade, presented by Rakuten. Along with plenty of confetti and champagne showers, there were a number of unforgettable moments that defined the Dubs’ fourth title celebration in eight years.

Relive it all and take a look at the top ten moments of the Warriors 2022 Championship Parade celebration.

Green’s Words of Wisdom

Draymond Green tipped off the big celebration, addressing a crowd a pre-parade ceremony. "What brings me the most joy…in winning a championship ever since I won my first one, is seeing the guys who win it the first time," Green shared. The passionate point-forward concluded his speech with a bang as the Dubs prepared for the championship parade.

"What you appreciate about the journey is the people you go through it with." - Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/jvZJfun1r0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 20, 2022

Dub Nation Showing Out

"Dub Nation has no bounds and we have fans from all walks of life.” Klay Thompson shared ahead of the parade, with his words ringing true as a sea of blue and gold flooded Market Street in San Francisco. Dub Nation brought the energy as Warriors chants and cheers reverberated down the streets of The City.

Must-See Signs

From Holy Cannoli to Most Valuable Podcaster, there was no shortage of imaginative signs at the parade, with Draymond Green taking a particular liking to a special sign as he joined fans to celebrate in the streets.

Draymond embracing the "Most Valuable Podcaster" sign pic.twitter.com/QHeQqBXfCQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Salute, Captain Klay

Klay Thompson lost his 2022 NBA Championship hat on his commute by boat the morning of the parade, opting for his nautical captain’s hat. However, the look was was only fitting as the now four-time NBA champion navigated the streets of San Francisco and relished in the celebrations after making his NBA return this season following a 941-day hiatus.

BAY AREA THIS IS FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/RB2do2Wjph — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 20, 2022

A Poole Party

From water guns to inflatable pool toys, it was a splash zone in San Francisco as Dub Nation brought the drip to the championship parade.

Curry’s Legendary Mic Drop

Steph gonna Steph, even on parade day. When asked to give one last rendition of his famous “night night” celebration this season, the 2022 Finals MVP not only did it but dropped the mic while doing so and left all those watching absolutely speechless.

IT'S A "NIGHT NIGHT" MIC DROP



LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/YvGr0ULftS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Oakland’s Very Own

Oakland’s very own Juan Toscano-Anderson soaked up every moment of the championship parade. "I've been waiting my whole life for this moment" Toscano stated. The Bay Area native also became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship, waving the Mexican flag as he took part in the festivities. "I'm not supposed to be here, so this is just a dream come true…It's a dream come true, it's inexplicable.” Toscano joined the crowd, even bringing a young fan over the barricade to walk with him in the parade.

Dub Nation loves JTA pic.twitter.com/KRQUZfx45Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Dubs Directorial Debut

A handful of Warriors got their hands on the lens to share their point of view as they took a dip with Dub Nation and celebrated in the streets.

Hope everyone brought their floaties today pic.twitter.com/VGKgWnwirS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 21, 2022

Kerr’s Ted Lasso Promise

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr is a man of his word, fulfilling a promise he made at the start of the 2021-22 season at the championship parade. Kerr vowed that if the Warriors were to win this year’s title, he would attempt the infamous Ted Lasso dance from the hit show. Kerr’s emphasis was on attempt as the now nine-time NBA champion, collecting five rings as a player and four rings as a coach, had his own interesting take on the dance. The official Ted Lasso twitter account even weighed in, tweeting coach’s moves were “as beautiful as a Draymond rebound.”

As beautiful as a Draymond rebound - equal parts effort and elbows. https://t.co/JawTbDTqga — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 20, 2022

G.O.A.T.S. and Goats

There are G.O.A.T.S. and there are goats, with both making an appearance at the Warriors championship parade on Monday. One fan brought their live goat to the festivities, sporting none other than a Curry jersey. Talk about a double entendre.