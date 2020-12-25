On This Date in Warriors History: Klay Thompson Makes NBA Debut

On Dec. 25, 2011, Warriors guard Klay Thompson took to the NBA court to make his pro debut. Selected 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson recorded seven points and three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench in the Dubs’ season opener against the L.A. Clippers. Thompson’s first-year performance continued to uptick with the guard eventually being named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2012.

Over his nine seasons with the club, Thompson’s skillset and NBA resumé have only grown, with the sharpshooter becoming a five-time NBA All Star (2015-19) and three-time NBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2018). Thompson has also earned an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and took gold with Team USA at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

It’s been Thompson’s excellence beyond the arc that has helped him gain notoriety across the league, with the guard currently holding the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a game (14), playoff game (11) as well as the first six seasons of an NBA career (1,328). Furthermore, no one can forget Thompson’s 37-point third quarter, where he shot a perfect 13-for-13 from the field, including 9-for-9 from three-point range, to set the NBA single quarter records for the most points scored and most three-pointers made.

Thompson also joins fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to have made at least 200 three-pointers in seven-straight seasons.

Though Thompson is not expected to play in the 2020-21 will not be joining the Warriors for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, the guard recently shared his appreciation for Dub Nation via social media. “I want DubNation to know I’m doing everything in my power to get back to who I was,” Thompson wrote. “I plan on playing for a long time and will continue to work every day to get back on the court and help my team bring more championships to the Bay.”

Since his NBA debut on Dec. 25, 2011, Thompson has made a considerable impact on the league by establishing himself as one of the most elite shooters in both franchise and league history.