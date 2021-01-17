On This Date in Warriors History: Chase Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

On January 17, 2017 the Golden State Warriors Officially Broke Ground For Chase Center
Posted: Jan 17, 2021

Four years ago, the Golden State Warriors broke ground for Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood that the Warriors now call home. Since the venue’s doors officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony in September of 2019, Chase Center has served as a destination for countless basketball games, concerts, and events.

“This building will be absolutely incomparable,” Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob shared on the day of the groundbreaking.

Head Coach Steve Kerr and then-Warrior Kevin Durant made an appearance at the event which featured a handful of choreographed performances and even closed with a firework finale.

Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors, GSW History

Related Content

Warriors

GSW History

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter