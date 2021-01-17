On This Date in Warriors History: Chase Center Groundbreaking Ceremony
On January 17, 2017 the Golden State Warriors Officially Broke Ground For Chase Center
Four years ago, the Golden State Warriors broke ground for Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood that the Warriors now call home. Since the venue’s doors officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony in September of 2019, Chase Center has served as a destination for countless basketball games, concerts, and events.
“This building will be absolutely incomparable,” Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob shared on the day of the groundbreaking.
Head Coach Steve Kerr and then-Warrior Kevin Durant made an appearance at the event which featured a handful of choreographed performances and even closed with a firework finale.
