On This Date in Warriors History: Chase Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Four years ago, the Golden State Warriors broke ground for Chase Center, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood that the Warriors now call home. Since the venue’s doors officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony in September of 2019, Chase Center has served as a destination for countless basketball games, concerts, and events.

“This building will be absolutely incomparable,” Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob shared on the day of the groundbreaking.

Head Coach Steve Kerr and then-Warrior Kevin Durant made an appearance at the event which featured a handful of choreographed performances and even closed with a firework finale.