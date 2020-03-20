Reliving Steph’s Record-Breaking 13 3-Pointer Night

Stephen Curry entered the Warriors’ home game on Monday, November 7, 2016 against the New Orleans Pelicans coming off of his worst-career shooting performance where he went 0-for-10 from beyond the arc in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But in another chapter of of Steph-gonna-Steph, the two-time reigning MVP bounced back in record breaking fashion in front of Dub Nation at Oracle Arena when he broke the NBA’s single game record for three-pointers made in a game.

This was not a “volume-shooting” night either as Curry finished with 46 points while making his 13 treys on 17 attempts, or 76 percent shooting from distance.

Curry previously tied the record with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall making 12 3-pointers in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 28, 2016, but on this night took sole possession when he knocked down No. 13 with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter in the Dubs’ November game. It was his third trey in a span of 1:11, and amazingly enough, it was the second time in the game that he knocked down three 3-pointers in that time - he also did so in the second quarter.

The 13th and final trey of the game helped break the game open for the Dubs, who improved to 5-2 on the season with the win.

"That was quite a show," Head Coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "Not at all surprising with the way Steph bounces back from bad nights. He's done it throughout his career where he comes right back off of a bad night and lights it up. It didn't surprise me."

Relive that special evening with Tim Roye and hear from Curry in the Warriors Sound Flashback podcast below.

Curry’s record would eventually be topped two years later in October of 2019. That honor went to none-other than his teammate and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a game against the Chicago Bulls.