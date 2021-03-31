Recapping the Dubs’ Groundbreaking Radio Broadcast

Monday’s Warriors game was a momentous one, but not because the Dubs snapped their four-game skid against the visiting Chicago Bulls. Over on the radio broadcast, for the first time ever, the Warriors’ call was led by a team of women.

Kerith Burke hosted the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows; Kate Scott and Mary Murphy called the game; Chiney Ogwumike was on the pregame Coach’s Show with Steve Kerr; Whitley Sandretto handled on-site reporting; and Taneka Smothers managed the production’s audio for the broadcast on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

To tip it all off, Dub Nation heard form Tim Roye, the voice of the Warriors on the radio for the last 26 years, as he welcomed everyone to the groundbreaking broadcast. “Tonight, I’m taking a step back and not working the broadcast,” he said in a recorded message.

“But as I step back, we all take a step forward,” said Roye as the women took over the mic headed into Monday night’s production.

Following shootaround on Monday, Stephen Curry took a moment to congratulate the women on the “very awesome opportunity” and wished them good luck on their historic feat.

“Hey, Kerith good luck tonight. Very awesome opportunity with you and Kate and Mary. Awesome. Awesome. Awesome.”@StephenCurry30 finishes shootaround presser by shouting out @KerithBurke, @katetscott, and @realmarymurphy pic.twitter.com/RL3frGmGvW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 29, 2021

“Women need more opportunities in the sports world in general, whether it’s in coaching or management or broadcasting, like we’re showing tonight,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said on the pregame Coach’s Show hosted by Los Angeles Sparks’ Chiney Ogwumike. “I think there’s so much that women have to offer, to every sport, including men’s sports so I love seeing what’s happening tonight. It’s awesome.”

The women were locked in and ready to call the action, with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke opening the night. At tipoff, Kate Scott joined Mary Murphy on the mic for play-by-play analysis throughout the game.

“The Globetrotters got nothing on Stephen Curry,” Kate Scott declared as two-time MVP Stephen Curry posted 14 of his 32 points in the third frame.

Following the Warriors’ 116-102 win, the trio spoke with Stephen Curry on his performance following a five-game absence. The three-time NBA Champion took the opportunity to close out the evening by recognizing the women’s pioneering efforts, “Thank you for all the trailblazing moments, all three of you, and everybody else on the broadcast tonight have been demonstrating. Great role models and I know you’re not just doing it for yourself so that means a lot.”

It was a groundbreaking night at Chase Center as the Warriors featured an all female radio broadcast for the first-time ever, capping off Women’s Empowerment Month on Warriors Ground.