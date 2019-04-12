The Playlist: Best Of The 2018-19 Regular Season

Posted: Apr 12, 2019
The squad dishes out highlights all season long, and it's up to the best fans in the world to decide which ones are the best. In this edition of The Playlist, let's take a look back at some of our most-liked highlights from the 2018-19 regular season.

Facebook

Highlight: most likes

Instagram

Highlight: most views

View this post on Instagram

This entire sequence

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

Twitter

Highlight: most likes

Honorable mentions

View this post on Instagram

Andre knew

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

View this post on Instagram

Assist game #NBAAllStar

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

View this post on Instagram

#StephGonnaSteph

A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on

