Warriors Teammates Reflect On Payton’s Postseason Play
Dubs Head Coach and Teammates Share Their Thoughts On Gary Payton II’s Postseason Impact
Since signing with the Warriors this season, Gary Payton II has become an integral member of the Dubs rotation. In Wednesday’s series-clinching victory over the Nuggets, Payton recorded 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range on the night. With the output, the guard set new playoff-career highs in points (12), assists (three), steals (two), minutes (26) and tied a playoff career-high in rebounds (five).
Though in the first postseason appearance of his career, Payton doesn’t seem to be fazed by the big stage. “It's just basketball,” he stated. “You know, we are just playing basketball and I'm going to go out there and play the right way, try to play the smartest way and I know the confidence in my game and my IQ, big moments, it's just basketball, come in and get stops and go the other way and make plays. So it's really not like a jitter or nervousness, nothing. Just playing basketball with great players.”
After helping the squad advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, fellow teammates and Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared their sentiments on Payton’s postseason impact.
Head Coach Steve Kerr“I don't know how to begin on that one. His defense in the fourth quarter was fantastic. That's why I stayed with him. But then he started knocking down threes and getting to the rim for a couple lay-ups. I thought he was just a huge factor in the game and he deserved to stay out there with the way he was playing so we kept him out there the whole fourth, and he came through big time.”
Stephen Curry“He fills a lot of different roles and he's tough too -- if he's making his catch-and-shoot threes, he's tough to game plan against because you probably put your big on him. He can roll -- obviously he was rolling to the basket, pick-and-rolls, finishing at the rim. He made those two clutch threes. What he gives us on defense is amazing already, and then when you put teams in different positions on offense, when they are defending us, and he's kind of roaming all over the place and using his quickness to his advantage, it's pretty impactful… You could tell he’s a guy that's been around the game in terms of it's in his DNA. He looked very composed in a big moment.”
Klay Thompson“So happy for Gary…So many big shots from the corner, from the wing, at the rim. He showed everything in his bag tonight. He is such a great athlete and that was -- in the playoffs, you need guys to step up, and it was Gary's night. We are all so grateful for his performance.” “He’s just got such a great feel for the game. And our front office has done an incredible job just plucking out talent where teams might have disregarded a guy but our system and the confidence we give guys allows them to be themselves. What a find, GP was. He's a great player.”
Draymond Green“He was incredible. Both ends of the floor, big shots, big plays, two huge threes. He was absolutely incredible. He's worked very, very, very hard and you know, he's finally got his opportunity. He's taken advantage of it, and it's great to see… Gary was huge tonight. But he's been that way for us all year.”
