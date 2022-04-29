Warriors Teammates Reflect On Payton’s Postseason Play

Since signing with the Warriors this season, Gary Payton II has become an integral member of the Dubs rotation. In Wednesday’s series-clinching victory over the Nuggets, Payton recorded 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range on the night. With the output, the guard set new playoff-career highs in points (12), assists (three), steals (two), minutes (26) and tied a playoff career-high in rebounds (five).

Though in the first postseason appearance of his career, Payton doesn’t seem to be fazed by the big stage. “It's just basketball,” he stated. “You know, we are just playing basketball and I'm going to go out there and play the right way, try to play the smartest way and I know the confidence in my game and my IQ, big moments, it's just basketball, come in and get stops and go the other way and make plays. So it's really not like a jitter or nervousness, nothing. Just playing basketball with great players.”

After helping the squad advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, fellow teammates and Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared their sentiments on Payton’s postseason impact.

Head Coach Steve Kerr

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green