Mock Draft Roundup: Warriors Draft Prospects Falling into Place

2021 NBA Draft

Thursday, July 29

5:30 p.m.



WATCH: ESPN

The following draft prospects are among those who external media members are predicting to be selected by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Golden State Warriors or its basketball operations staff.

While it has been just one week since our last check-in with NBA Draft “experts,” there has already been some changes of opinion on who the Warriors could be taking with the No. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 Draft.

Across the 14 members of the media we have been watching, seven have recently revealed new mock drafts. But have these new results changed the outlook for which top prospects the Warriors may choose with their lottery picks?

Here’s the updated look at what they’re saying for the Dubs’ seventh overall pick, including two new “experts’” opinions:

After one week, guards Davion Mitchell and James Bouknight remain the consensus top choices at the No. 7 spot.

However, freshmen Jalen Johnson and Moses Moody, who were seen in our previous Mock Draft Roundup when sports media members had them listed as a Warriors draft targets at No. 14, have moved up seven spots to potentially being the Dubs’ first choices come draft night.

Johnson’s lone NCAA season consisted of just 18 games as he chose to forgo the remainder of the collegiate season. But the 19-year-old made an impression as he averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

“6-9 forwards like him who can run the break, create on offense and pass the way he does are rare commodities,” wrote Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “Even if his game still needs some seasoning he has a lot of foundational skills you'd want to build on with a top-10 pick.”

Meanwhile, Moody was bucket-getter who averaged 16.8 points per game including three 28-point performances in the span of four games, including SEC conference tournament. Colin Ward-Hanninger of CBS Sports put it simply: “I see a lot of upside in Moody as a scorer, with a Khris Middleton type as the ultimate ceiling.”

At our previous look at the Warriors’ second lottery pick, there was almost no agreement amongst the “experts” as to whom the team would take at No. 14. But this week, some names are clearly rising to the top.

Votes this Week Votes Last Week Player Pos. Height School/League 4 1 Josh Giddey G 6’8” Adelaide 36ers (ABL) 2 2 Jalen Johnson F 6’9” Duke 2 1 Ziaire Williams F 6’8” Stanford 1 1 James Bouknight G 6’5” UConn 1 1 Usman Garuba F/C 6’8” Real Madrid (EuroLeague) 1 1 Kai Jones F 6’11” Texas 1 1 Corey Kispert F 6’7” Gonzaga 1 1 Cameron Thomas G 6’4” LSU 1 - Greg Brown F 6’9” Texas - 1 Chris Duarte G 6’6” Oregon - 1 Moses Moody G 6’6” Arkansas

While there is no agreement on when he could be drafted, Johnson’s name continues to come up as a pick to be made by the Warriors, if not at No. 7 but at No. 14 if he is still on the board. Also coming in with two votes this week is Stanford forward Ziaire Williams.

But now taking a clear lead as the Warriors’ second draft choice is Australian guard Josh Giddey.

At just 18-years old, Giddey is coming off of a rookie campaign in Australia’s NBL in which he posted 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per-game. His NBA.com prospect profile noted he displayed “an advanced feel for facilitating out ball screens, making creative plays in the open floor, and scoring opportunistically around the rim.”

The NBA Draft is just over one week away, but there is still much that can happen as prospects work out with the Warriors, and even the possibility of the Dubs trading either one or both of the picks.