Warriors Archive: Thompson Posts NBA-Record 37 Points in a Quarter

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Friday night with a look back at a record-breaking performance by Klay Thompson when he was on fire. He went on to drop 37 points in one quarter with nine three-pointers on Jan. 23, 2015 in a 126-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings that will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The number 37 will forever be synonymous with Klay Thompson. A 24-year-old guard who was three weeks shy of playing in his first All-Star Game sent the home crowd into a frenzy when he buried shot after shot during a 37-point third quarter in the Warriors’ 126-101 over the Kings. The highest scoring individual scoring performance for a quarter in NBA history saw Thompson shoot 13-for-13 from the floor with nine 3-pointers, and over the final 3:03 of the frame he outscored Sacramento 18-3.