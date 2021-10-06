Juan Toscano-Anderson Surprises Former Teacher

Twenty years ago, Juan Toscano-Anderson was initially introduced to basketball by his third grade teacher, Wilhelmina Attles, wife of Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Alvin Attles.

Mrs. Attles, as Toscano-Anderson called her, encouraged the young boy to join the Warriors' youth basketball program, and also helped him get on the Oakland Rebels’ AAU basketball team.

“She just changed my life,” Toscano-Anderson shared.

That encouragement set Toscano-Anderson on a path that has eventually led with the versatile forward finding a home with his childhood team, as this past May he signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors.

In an effort to recognize the meaningful impact Mrs. Attles had on his life, Toscano-Anderson surprised his former teacher at her home with a framed, autographed jersey.

Toscano-Anderson penned a personal note on the jersey reading:

To Mrs. Attles,

Thank you for helping a young kid find his way. Love you 4ever!

Sincerely,

Juan Toscano-Anderson

“I wouldn’t be wearing this jersey if it weren’t for you,” Toscano-Anderson humbly shared with her.

It was undoubtedly a full circle moment for both Toscano-Anderson and Attles, whose positive influence made an everlasting impact on the future of the Warriors forward.