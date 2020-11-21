Catching Up with Justinian Jessup

With the 51st overall pick in this week’s NBA Draft, the Warriors selected 22-year-old Justinian Jessup. The 6’7” guard out of Boise State averaged 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over 129 contests with the Broncos during his four-year collegiate career, and he left college as the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in 3-pointers.

Currently under contract with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, Jessup was unable to attend Thursday’s introductory press conference with fellow 2020 Warriors draftees James Wiseman (No. 2 overall selection) and Nico Mannion (No. 48). Instead, he spoke with the media via video conference on Friday to discuss his excitement to eventually join the Warriors and how he looks to improve his game while overseas.

“It was a pretty surreal moment,” Jessup shared following news of his selection. “Just a flood of excitement, joy, and gratitude all at once. I’m super grateful to be a part of the organization.”

Due to technical difficulties, Jessup was unable to watch the 2020 NBA Draft live, admitting, “The TV in the hotel (in Australia) doesn’t get ESPN and I couldn’t find a stream that really worked.” The Dubs’ third draftee said his agent called him to deliver the exciting news of his second-round selection.

Though Jessup will not be joining the Warriors this year, the left-handed marksman believes it’s a “blessing in disguise” as he focuses on enhancing his skillset overseas before making his way to the Bay Area.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to acclimate to the professional level…Just being able to add to my body, work on my game, and just play, “ he stated.

Having previously signed a “Next Stars” contract, Jessup will remain in Australia for the 2020-21 season and play in the National Basketball League (NBL).