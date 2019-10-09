Evans Hosted Bessie Carmichael Students for Shopping Spree

Dubs guard Jacob Evans provided a few lucky middle school students a preseason surprise: a shopping spree at the new Warriors Shop at Thrive City!

The Dubs guard said of the gesture: “Me being in the position I am today, I just want to try and give back as much as I can.”

The event was more than just a celebration, but carries some meaning and hope for the school and its students who were selected for the spree: they currently attend Bessie Carmichael, a PreK-8th grade school that serves a low-income youth in San Francisco, where roughly 20% of the students are or have experienced homelessness.

The educators at Bessie Carmichael offer students rigorous curriculum to prepare students for future success in high school, college and their careers. But leave it to Evans to provide some extra clothing and swag for them to help them along, too.

“I could tell the joy and the excitement it brought to them. That’s what I get out of it: just making the next person happy,” said Evans.