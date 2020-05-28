Get to Know “Game 6 Klay”

Dub Nation has seen many sides of guard Klay Thompson — #JackieMoonKlay, #ChinaKlay, #HeadbandKlay — but on May 28, 2016, perhaps the most exciting version of Thompson was born: Game 6 Klay.

The Warriors entered Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder down three games to two in the best-of-seven series. After a record-breaking 73-win season, the Dubs’ hopes of reaching the NBA Finals for the second straight season were on the line.

It was Thompson who answered the call that night. Not only did he drop 41 points on the Thunder in a 108-101 win, Thompson did so in blazing-hot fashion with 11 made three-pointers to set a new NBA record for treys made in a playoff game. He made his 11 treys on 18 attempts for a 61.1 shooting percentage from beyond the arc, and needed just two trips to the free throw line (where he went 2-for-2) to round-off his big night.

Thompson had the hot hand in the fourth quarter where he tacked on 19 points with five three-pointers while playing the entire frame. His outburst led the Dubs, who entered the fourth quarter trailing 83-75, to their eventual victory.

Thus, “Game 6 Klay” came to be.

It was one spectacular on-court performance, but not the end of Game 6 Klay. Dub Nation would watch this side of Thompson return. After struggling in a handful of Game 6s over his first few postseasons, Thompson started a new trend with that performance in Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016. Here are his stat lines:

May 28, 2016 at OKC: 41 PTS, 11 3PTM, 61.1 3PT%

Jun. 16, 2016 at CLE: 25 PTS, 3 3PTM, 30.0 3PT%

May 26, 2018 vs. HOU: 35 PTS, 9 3PTM, 64.3 3PT%

Apr. 26, 2019 at LAC: 9 PTS, 1 3PTM, 25.0 3PT%

May 10, 2019 at HOU: 27 PTS, 7 3PTM, 53.8 3PT%

Jun. 13, 2019 vs. TOR: 30 PTS, 4 3PTM, 66.7 3PT%

According to Reddit user FBZOMBiES, Thompson’s Game 6 numbers are on another level: in the last six Game 6 appearances Thompson has had, including the matchup against the Thunder, Klay has posted 27.8 points per game to go with 53.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. These are better than any of his averages from other playoff games one through seven, according to the Redditor.

Additionally, Game 6 Klay averages 5.8 treys made.

Compared to his playoff career averages of 19.3 points with 3.0 three-pointers on 41.5 percent shooting from deep, you can see Game 6 Klay is real.

And though #Game6Klay started trending in May 2016, this was not the first time Thompson had a major impact in a Game 6.

In the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dubs had an opportunity to clinch the series and move one step closer to their first Finals appearance in 40 years. Despite being on the road to face one of the NBA’s top defensive teams in what was known as “The Grind House,” Thompson came out in that Game 6 to post 20 points on 3-of-5 shots made from beyond the arc.

Numbers don’t lie. And the next time the Warriors are in a Game 6, Dub Nation knows who to look for.