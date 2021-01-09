Longtime Warriors Scorekeeper Fred Kast Retires

Over the last 57 years, Warriors official scorekeeper Fred Kast has had a front row seat to some of the greatest moments in Warriors history. The soon-to-be 82 year-old has recorded every field goal, foul and free throw that took place on the Warriors’ home floor over the last six decades, witnessing play by Warriors legends ranging from Wilt Chamberlain to Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, Baron Davis and Stephen Curry, to name a few.

During the Warriors’ 1963-64 season, Kast joined the organization in a chance encounter encouraged by a college friend who was working at the scorer’s table. Since then, Kast has remained a staple at Warriors games, sitting courtside with an unobstructed view of the action.

Listen to Tim Roye and the longtime Warriors scorekeeper discuss Kast’s unique role with the organization, his favorite Warriors’ memories and more:

Kast has enjoyed a courtside view to 23 Warriors playoff appearances, witnessed 20 coaching changes and four Championship teams over his 57 years with the organization, and Friday’s game against the Clippers will be the final one he records in an official capacity.

“I just think now is the right time for me to retire,” Kast shared, “I’ve lived a dream.”