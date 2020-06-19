Did You Know? Father’s Day Edition

Happy Father’s Day to all of you in Dub Nation!

In celebration of the holiday, we took a dive into the NBA record books to find Warriors’ father-son combinations and if they land on any all time lists. There are more than just a few basketball families who do!

Take a look and see if you recognize any names:

Most Points Scored Combined by a Father and Son in NBA History 1. 38,895 Kobe Bryant // Joe Bryant 2. 29,089 Stephen Curry // Dell Curry 3. 27,218 Danny Schayes // Dolph Schayes 4. 26,883 Brent Barry // Rick Barry 5. 24,875 Jalen Rose // Jimmy Walker 6. 24,818 Patrick Ewing Jr. // Patrick Ewing 7. 24,805 Klay Thompson // Mychal Thompson 8. 23,110 Jon Barry // Rick Barry 9. 22,026 Gary Payton II // Gary Payton 10. 21,638 Tim Hardaway Jr. // Tim Hardaway 11. 20,473 Mike Bibby // Henry Bibby 12. 19,729 David Stockton // John Stockton 13. 18,529 Drew Barry // Rick Barry 14. 18,379 Glen Rice Jr. // Glen Rice 15. 18,249 Larry Nance Jr. // Larry Nance 16. 18,115 Kiki Vandeweghe // Ernie Vandeweghe 17. 16,182 Pete Maravich // Press Maravich 18. 15,898 Glenn Robinson III // Glenn Robinson 19. 15,340 Damien Wilkins // Gerald Wilkins 20. 15,193 Seth Curry // Dell Curry 21. 14,544 Mike Dunleavy Jr. // Mike Dunleavy

Most Points Scored Combined by a Father and All of His Sons in NBA History 1. 38,895 Kobe Bryant // Joe Bryant 2. 31,732 Rick Barry // Drew Barry // Brent Barry // Jon Barry 3. 31,612 Dell Curry // Stephen Curry // Seth Curry 4. 27,218 Dolph Schayes // Danny Schayes 5. 24,875 Jimmy Walker // Jalen Rose 6. 24,823 Mychal Thompson // Klay Thompson // Mychel Thompson

Most Three-Pointers Made Combined by a Father and All of His Sons in NBA History 1. 4,177 Dell Curry // Stephen Curry // Seth Curry 2. 2,467 Tim Hardaway // Tim Hardaway Jr. 3. 2,149 Rick Barry // Drew Barry // Brent Barry // Jon Barry 4. 1,850 Joe Bryant // Kobe Bryant 5. 1,803 Mychal Thompson // Klay Thompson // Mychel Thompson 6. 1,692 Wes Matthews // Wesley Matthews

The apple, especially when it comes to scoring, does not fall far from the tree.

And here is a factoid: Out of all the father-and-son combinations that appear in these records, there is but one that includes a father AND son who played for the Warriors. Did you catch who that was?

That honor actually goes to one father and two sons: Rick Barry (with Warriors franchise 1965-67, 1972-78) with Jon (1995-96) and Drew (1999-00).

Wishing all of Dub Nation and safe and happy Father’s Day.