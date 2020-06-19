Did You Know? Father’s Day Edition

A Statistical Look at Father-Son Combos in NBA History
Posted: Jun 18, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to all of you in Dub Nation!

In celebration of the holiday, we took a dive into the NBA record books to find Warriors’ father-son combinations and if they land on any all time lists. There are more than just a few basketball families who do!

Take a look and see if you recognize any names:

Most Points Scored Combined by a Father and Son in NBA History

1.

38,895

Kobe Bryant // Joe Bryant

2.

29,089

Stephen Curry // Dell Curry

3.

27,218

Danny Schayes // Dolph Schayes

4.

26,883

Brent Barry // Rick Barry

5.

24,875

Jalen Rose // Jimmy Walker

6.

24,818

Patrick Ewing Jr. // Patrick Ewing

7.

24,805

Klay Thompson // Mychal Thompson

8.

23,110

Jon Barry // Rick Barry

9.

22,026

Gary Payton II // Gary Payton

10.

21,638

Tim Hardaway Jr. // Tim Hardaway

11.

20,473

Mike Bibby // Henry Bibby

12.

19,729

David Stockton // John Stockton

13.

18,529

Drew Barry // Rick Barry

14.

18,379

Glen Rice Jr. // Glen Rice

15.

18,249

Larry Nance Jr. // Larry Nance

16.

18,115

Kiki Vandeweghe // Ernie Vandeweghe

17.

16,182

Pete Maravich // Press Maravich

18.

15,898

Glenn Robinson III // Glenn Robinson

19.

15,340

Damien Wilkins // Gerald Wilkins

20.

15,193

Seth Curry // Dell Curry

21.

14,544

Mike Dunleavy Jr. // Mike Dunleavy

Most Points Scored Combined by a Father and All of His Sons in NBA History

1.

38,895

Kobe Bryant // Joe Bryant

2.

31,732

Rick Barry // Drew Barry // Brent Barry // Jon Barry

3.

31,612

Dell Curry // Stephen Curry // Seth Curry

4.

27,218

Dolph Schayes // Danny Schayes

5.

24,875

Jimmy Walker // Jalen Rose

6.

24,823

Mychal Thompson // Klay Thompson // Mychel Thompson

Most Three-Pointers Made Combined by a Father and All of His Sons in NBA History

1.

4,177

Dell Curry // Stephen Curry // Seth Curry

2.

2,467

Tim Hardaway // Tim Hardaway Jr.

3.

2,149

Rick Barry // Drew Barry // Brent Barry // Jon Barry

4.

1,850

Joe Bryant // Kobe Bryant

5.

1,803

Mychal Thompson // Klay Thompson // Mychel Thompson

6.

1,692

Wes Matthews // Wesley Matthews

The apple, especially when it comes to scoring, does not fall far from the tree.

And here is a factoid: Out of all the father-and-son combinations that appear in these records, there is but one that includes a father AND son who played for the Warriors. Did you catch who that was?

That honor actually goes to one father and two sons: Rick Barry (with Warriors franchise 1965-67, 1972-78) with Jon (1995-96) and Drew (1999-00).

Wishing all of Dub Nation and safe and happy Father’s Day.

Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter