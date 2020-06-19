Did You Know? Father’s Day Edition
A Statistical Look at Father-Son Combos in NBA History
Happy Father’s Day to all of you in Dub Nation!
In celebration of the holiday, we took a dive into the NBA record books to find Warriors’ father-son combinations and if they land on any all time lists. There are more than just a few basketball families who do!
Take a look and see if you recognize any names:
Most Points Scored Combined by a Father and Son in NBA History
1.
38,895
Kobe Bryant // Joe Bryant
2.
29,089
Stephen Curry // Dell Curry
3.
27,218
Danny Schayes // Dolph Schayes
4.
26,883
Brent Barry // Rick Barry
5.
24,875
Jalen Rose // Jimmy Walker
6.
24,818
Patrick Ewing Jr. // Patrick Ewing
7.
24,805
Klay Thompson // Mychal Thompson
8.
23,110
Jon Barry // Rick Barry
9.
22,026
Gary Payton II // Gary Payton
10.
21,638
Tim Hardaway Jr. // Tim Hardaway
11.
20,473
Mike Bibby // Henry Bibby
12.
19,729
David Stockton // John Stockton
13.
18,529
Drew Barry // Rick Barry
14.
18,379
Glen Rice Jr. // Glen Rice
15.
18,249
Larry Nance Jr. // Larry Nance
16.
18,115
Kiki Vandeweghe // Ernie Vandeweghe
17.
16,182
Pete Maravich // Press Maravich
18.
15,898
Glenn Robinson III // Glenn Robinson
19.
15,340
Damien Wilkins // Gerald Wilkins
20.
15,193
Seth Curry // Dell Curry
21.
14,544
Mike Dunleavy Jr. // Mike Dunleavy
Most Points Scored Combined by a Father and All of His Sons in NBA History
1.
38,895
Kobe Bryant // Joe Bryant
2.
31,732
Rick Barry // Drew Barry // Brent Barry // Jon Barry
3.
31,612
Dell Curry // Stephen Curry // Seth Curry
4.
27,218
Dolph Schayes // Danny Schayes
5.
24,875
Jimmy Walker // Jalen Rose
6.
24,823
Mychal Thompson // Klay Thompson // Mychel Thompson
Most Three-Pointers Made Combined by a Father and All of His Sons in NBA History
1.
4,177
Dell Curry // Stephen Curry // Seth Curry
2.
2,467
Tim Hardaway // Tim Hardaway Jr.
3.
2,149
Rick Barry // Drew Barry // Brent Barry // Jon Barry
4.
1,850
Joe Bryant // Kobe Bryant
5.
1,803
Mychal Thompson // Klay Thompson // Mychel Thompson
6.
1,692
Wes Matthews // Wesley Matthews
The apple, especially when it comes to scoring, does not fall far from the tree.
And here is a factoid: Out of all the father-and-son combinations that appear in these records, there is but one that includes a father AND son who played for the Warriors. Did you catch who that was?
That honor actually goes to one father and two sons: Rick Barry (with Warriors franchise 1965-67, 1972-78) with Jon (1995-96) and Drew (1999-00).
Wishing all of Dub Nation and safe and happy Father’s Day.
