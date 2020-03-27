Eric Paschall Takes Over Warriors’ Twitter Account

He’s back at it! Just days after doing a Twitter Q&A on @NBA, Warriors rookie Eric Paschall was talking to the Twitterverse again. This time, he was speaking directly with the fans of Dub Nation.

Fans were able to tweet their questions to Paschall, which he then responded to live over video from the official Warriors account @warriors.

Take a look back at some of the top moments from Paschall’s takeover.