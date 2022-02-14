Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga are coming off memorable performances and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Thompson: A ‘majestic’ Klay Thompson performance rises to the moment for Warriors

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines Klay Thompson's 2021-22 season so far. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kawakami: ‘He does things that cannot be topped’ — the rise and rise and rise of the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga

"Just gotta keep him humble and keep working because he does things that cannot be topped,” Klay Thompson shared on Dubs rookie Jonathan Kuminga. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Mike Brown made Warriors’ defense the class of the NBA

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown's defensive prowess. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga making massive strides in his rookie season

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 16.7 points and 5.0 rebounds through six games played in February. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Klay Thompson climbs into his groove — and Warriors’ crowd comes along for the wild ride

Klay Thompson posted a season-high 33 points in Saturday's win on Warriors Ground, as detailed by Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required