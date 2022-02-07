Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The Warriors close in on the 2022 NBA All-Star Break and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Kerr's amazing Steph story shows Curry's self-awareness

"His self-awareness in terms of his power and his ability to do good, to make people feel happy and to just make a difference is one of my favorite dynamics of him," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared regarding two-time MVP Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

What to watch for in Warriors’ final six games before All-Star break

Evan Webeck of the East Bay Times spotlights what to watch for as the Dubs close in on the 2022 NBA All-Star Break. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Wiseman 'looked great' joining teammates in return to practice

James Wiseman has been participating in inidividual workouts and recently joined team practice, as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. » Read Full Story

Kawakami: ‘Some madness thrown in there’ — how the Warriors are preparing for the postseason

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic writes on the Warriors' season so far and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

The luchador of dunk: Juan Toscano-Anderson’s underdog mind-set in slam-dunk contest

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on Juan Toscano-Anderson's mindset and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required