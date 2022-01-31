Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The Warriors continue to maintain the best defensive rating in the NBA and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

NBA 75: At No. 15, Stephen Curry and his audaciousness has made him great — and the greatest shooter in history

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic spotlights two-time MVP Stephen Curry's shooting prowess and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How the Warriors have maintained top-ranked defense without Draymond Green

The Warriors continue to maintain the best defensive rating in the NBA (102.7), as detailed by San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors, Klay soaring again after punctuating strong homestand

“Strength in numbers, it is still alive and well,” Klay Thompson shared on the Dubs' recent play. » Read Full Story

How Gary Payton II transformed his ‘you can’t shoot’ tag to lights-out buckets

More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, Gary Payton II is shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Five observations: Warriors cap 6-1 homestand with win over Nets, maintain league’s top defense

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines five observations from the Dubs' seven-game homestand. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required