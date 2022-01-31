Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors continue to maintain the best defensive rating in the NBA and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
NBA 75: At No. 15, Stephen Curry and his audaciousness has made him great — and the greatest shooter in history
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic spotlights two-time MVP Stephen Curry's shooting prowess and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
How the Warriors have maintained top-ranked defense without Draymond Green
The Warriors continue to maintain the best defensive rating in the NBA (102.7), as detailed by San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors, Klay soaring again after punctuating strong homestand
“Strength in numbers, it is still alive and well,” Klay Thompson shared on the Dubs' recent play. » Read Full Story
How Gary Payton II transformed his ‘you can’t shoot’ tag to lights-out buckets
More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, Gary Payton II is shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Five observations: Warriors cap 6-1 homestand with win over Nets, maintain league’s top defense
Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines five observations from the Dubs' seven-game homestand. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
