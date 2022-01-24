Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Kevon Looney addresses his durability this season and Jordan Poole shares what he's learned from Stephen Curry in the latest Dubs Weekly.
The Warriors don’t plan to add an extra center, thanks to Kevon Looney’s durable season
Kevon Looney has played in every game this season for the Warriors, all starts, stating, “I actually feel better than I ever did.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors switch up practice routine, say it pays dividends
The Warriors make adjustments to their practice routine, as detailed by AP Sports writer Janie McCauley. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Poole explains what he can learn from Steph's shooting slump
"Just keep shooting," Jordan Poole shared on what he's learned from Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story
Warriors lean on their gritty, 49ers-like side to weather offensive struggles
Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle compares the win-first mindset of the Dubs and San Francisco 49ers. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Thompson: Stephen Curry, 5.1 seconds and the value of keeping it simple
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic spotlights the simplification of the Warriors' offense and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
