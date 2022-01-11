Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Warriors guard Klay Thompson made his Chase Center debut and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly.
Klay Thompson makes emotional return to Golden State Warriors
After a two-year absence, Klay Thompson made an emotional return to game action on Sunday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
'Deeper than basketball’: What those close to Klay Thompson are saying about his return'
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotights Klay Thompson's journey back to NBA play and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Wrriors’ Wiseman ‘bouncing around’ and making progress in recovery from knee injury
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr believes center James Wiseman is "trending" in the right direction. » Read Full Story- Subscription Required
Klay thrives in his return: 'I'll never forget this night'
“I’m just so happy right now,” five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson shared following Sunday's matchup. » Read Full Story
Warriors fans celebrate Klay Thompson’s long awaited return: “I was getting chills
“I got emotional," fans shared following Klay Thompson's Chase Center debut. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
