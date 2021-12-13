Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Stephen Curry closes in as the NBA’s All-Time 3-Point Leader and more of the latest team news from around the web.
Cheering Steph Curry’s record hunt: NBA pioneers scorned for 3-point prowess
Stephen Curry is on pace to pass Hall of Famer Ray Allen as the NBA’s All-Time Leader in 3-pointers made. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
NBA players and coaches share their favorite Steph Curry moments: 'This has got to be the greatest show ever'
NBA players, coaches and father Dell Curry share their favorite Stephen Curry moments and more. » Read Full Story
How Stephen Curry’s record chase can make all of us feel a little more normal: ‘He emits joy every single day’
“It’s an easy dynamic to have on a team when Steph (Curry) is your best player. He emits joy every single day," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Kurtenbach: The Warriors’ big problem isn’t a problem at all
Dieter Kurtenbach of the East Bay Times spotlights the Dubs' recent challenges. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Lowe's 10 things: Unique genius from Draymond Green and introducing...the NBA's "Yoink!" god
ESPN's Zach Lowe outlines 10 observations including the newfound genius from Draymond Green, the startling nostalgia of the catch-and-shoot midranger and an introduction to the NBA's "Yoink!" god. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: