Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Gary Payton II owns the highest net rating by any player averaging 10+ minutes per game this season and more of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors sit at No. 1 after winning streak

Though the Warriors' seven-game win streak is over, the squad still holds the best record in the league. » Read Full Story

Wild GP2 stat demonstrates his immense value to Warriors

This season, Gary Payton II has a 34.5 net rating, the highest by any player averaging 10+ minutes per game, and owns a 4.5 defensive box plus-minus. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Klay Thompson, James Wiseman hope for significant rehab strides this week

“The plan is to put them through some scrimmages. Hopefully, it goes smoothly, and we can ramp it up each day while we’re gone," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Kuminga looks ready to immediately bolster Warriors' rotation

Jonathan Kuminga is five games into his NBA career, with the first-year forward demonstrating vast potential. » Read Full Story

Steph had the perfect reaction to GP2's strong and-one

Stephen Curry made quite the pose celebrating Gary Payton II's strong finish in the paint on Sunday. » Read Full Story