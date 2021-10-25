Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Warriors basketball is back in full effect as the Dubs tipped off their 2021-22 season. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Steph Curry leads Warriors to their best start since 73-win season
Stephen Curry recorded his third double-double in as many games, as the Warriors improve to 3-0 this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Jordan Poole learning what it takes to be a scorer in the NBA
Evan Webeck of the East Bay Times spotlights third-year guard Jordan Poole's playmaking abilities. » Read Full Story
After emulating Steph Curry, Jeff Dowtin Jr. joins his idol on the Warriors' roster
Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. idolized Stephen Curry's game for years, and now is playing alongside him. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steph is '1,000 percent' pleased Warriors re-signed Payton II
Gary Payton II’s performance in Sunday's win over the Kings exhibited the value of having the team fill its 15th and final roster spot, as detailed by Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story
Thompson: Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ crowd and the NBA’s greatest show are back
“It was amazing,” Stephen Curry shared following the Warriors home opener at Chase Center. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
