Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Warriors basketball is back in full effect as the Dubs tipped off their 2021-22 season. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Steph Curry leads Warriors to their best start since 73-win season

Stephen Curry recorded his third double-double in as many games, as the Warriors improve to 3-0 this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Jordan Poole learning what it takes to be a scorer in the NBA

Evan Webeck of the East Bay Times spotlights third-year guard Jordan Poole's playmaking abilities. » Read Full Story

After emulating Steph Curry, Jeff Dowtin Jr. joins his idol on the Warriors' roster

Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. idolized Stephen Curry's game for years, and now is playing alongside him. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph is '1,000 percent' pleased Warriors re-signed Payton II

Gary Payton II’s performance in Sunday's win over the Kings exhibited the value of having the team fill its 15th and final roster spot, as detailed by Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story

Thompson: Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ crowd and the NBA’s greatest show are back

“It was amazing,” Stephen Curry shared following the Warriors home opener at Chase Center. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required