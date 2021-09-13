Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Stephen Curry hit the links with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Stephen, Ayesha Curry host charity golf event in San Francisco for Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Stephen and Ayesha Curry hosted the Workday Charity Classic benefitting the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. » Read Full Story

Warriors move Weems to player development in coaching maneuver

Santa Cruz Warriors Head Coach Kris Weems to join Steve Kerr's coaching staff and more. » Read Full Story

Steph Curry survives heart-skipping encounter with Phil Mickelson's flop shot

Stephen Curry and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson had some fun on the green over the weekend. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors executive living lessons shared by father before he boarded Flight 93

“It is a part of my history,” Warriors Vice President of Ticket Sales and Services John Beaven reflected on his father's heroic actions twenty years after 9/11. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Panthers' Chinn FaceTimes with Steph, wears jersey to game

"That's love, bro. I appreciate that," Stephen Curry said to Carolina Panthers' Jeremy Chinn after the safety wore Curry's Davidson College jersey ahead of Sunday's game. » Read Full Story