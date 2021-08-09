Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Team USA earned gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, new players have been added to the Warriors' roster and more of the latest news from around the web.

Gold earned, Draymond Green returns to Warriors' quest to regain top contender status

"This is special, and it ranks right up there at the top for me," Draymond Green shared following Team USA's Olympic victory. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

What does Otto Porter Jr., on the minimum, provide to the Warriors on the wing?

Anthony Slater of The Athletic writes on Otto Porter Jr.'s potential with the Warriors and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Bjelica's primary role with Warriors: Stretch the floor

“I’m like the guy who can stretch the floor...I can play multiple positions," new Warrior Nemanja Bjelica shared with media. » Read Full Story

How Justinian Jessup went from rural Alaska to Warriors' Summer League team

Connor Letourneu of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Justinian Jessup's beginnings in Nome, Alaska. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Sunday Randomness: The lessons Warriors rookie Moses Moody learned from his father

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson spotlights the work ethic, discipline, and lessons Moses Moody learned from his father. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required