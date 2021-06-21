Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The NBA Draft Lottery is right around the corner as the Warriors prepare for the annual event on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., ESPN). Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors' best, worst-case scenarios for NBA draft lottery

NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Didion outlines lottery outcomes as the Warriors enter the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday. » Read Full Story

Welts reveals Warriors' good luck charms for draft lottery

"I'm not superstitious, but I figured I could at least bring the 2015, 2017 and 2018 championship rings," Warriors' lottery representative and team president Rick Welts shared with media. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Steph Curry won’t play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Wes Goldberg of The Mercury News reports Stephen Curry will not play for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors of the NBA Draft Lottery

In anticipation of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, take a look at a cumulative list of draft selections made with lottery picks in Warriors history. » Read Full Story

Warriors CEO Lacob 'flabbergasted' by Wiseman criticism

"Overall we're really happy with him," Warriors' CEO Joe Lacob shared regarding James Wiseman. » Read Full Story